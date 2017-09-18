Inside the 2017 Emmys After-Parties: Mingling With Milo Ventimiglia and Dancing With the Kids From Stranger Things

As Reese Witherspoon said Sunday, "It's been an incredible year for women on television." That was certainly the theme of the night at the 2017 Emmys, where Big Little Lies, The Handmaid's Tale and Veep were among some of the most celebrated TV series of the evening.
Win or lose, celebrities were in the mood to celebrate after the three-hour ceremony ended—and celebrate they did! For those whose after-party tickets got lost in the mail (hey, it happens!), E! News is offering exclusive inside access to all the private parties in Hollywood.
Governors Ball
Master of None's Aziz Ansari was carrying his trophy around, "looking very proud," according to a source. "He had his trophy in one hand and his champagne in the other." Quantico's Priyanka Chopra was nearby, "taking a lot of photos and joking around with some girlfriends by the bar."
Flanked by their significant others, This Is Us' Milo Ventimiglia bonded with co-star Mandy Moore. "At one point Milo was talking to someone by his table and rubbed Kelly Egarian's back while she was seated in front of him," a source says. "He kept checking up on her, making sure she was OK." Moore, meanwhile, shared a cute moment with Chrissy Metz, comparing dresses.
FOX Broadcasting Company, 20th Century Fox Television, FX and National Geographic Party
The cast of ABC's Modern Family was among the first to arrive. Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Nolan Gould, Sarah Hyland, Eric Stonestreet, Sofia Vergara and Ariel Winter were taking "tons of photos," according to a partygoer. "Sofia was the life of the party, though."
Ferguson and Vergara "examined each other's photos" (she shared a few on Instagram) before then she walked outside with Stonestreet. "They were dancing to the '70s disco music," the partygoer says. Vergara "was having a ton of fun being silly and carefree with her cast mates."
While most guests sipped Heineken, American Crime's Regina King was spotted making her way through the party with a shot in one hand and a lime in the other. Meanwhile, Donald Glover arrived fashionably late, "clutching both Emmys in both hands." He walked over to the Atlanta table, where his cast and crew congratulated him. Sophia Bush, who is a big fan of the show, "couldn't get enough of Donald. She chatted with him and two other friends for quite a while."
And Ventimiglia "arrived to a sea of flashbulbs," the partygoer tells E! News. The actor "took it in stride" and spent time with his This Is Us co-stars Sterling K. Brown, Justin Hartley and Metz.
HBO Party
Guests included Saturday Night Live's Vanessa Bayer, Veep's Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Wizard of Lies' Michelle Pfeiffer. Ben Affleck joined girlfriend Lindsay Shookus' booth and "looked like he was having a good time," an attendee tells E! News. At one point, Big Little Lies' Witherspoon set her Emmy down on the table, which her teenage daughter Ava Phillippe picked up "as if she was seeing how heavy it was." Witherspoon's co-producer and co-star, Nicole Kidman, was "inseparable" with Keith Urban throughout the night, sharing lots of "really cute" moments. When they finally found their booth, "There was a plate of appetizers, and they started eating."
Witherspoon and her family left around 10:55, while Kidman and Urban stayed another few minutes. The actresses' co-star Alexander Skarsgard, meanwhile, remained busy "chatting with people," including his mother. "He stayed pretty late. People kept going up to him to take pics!"
Netflix Party
Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown wasted no time joining her male co-stars on the dance floor. "She was leading the pack," a source says. "All the other kids were following her moves!" (Later, as she was checking her phone at her table, Brown's mom came over and "hugged her.")
Orange Is the New Black's Jackie Cruz and Jessica Pimentel were seen touching up their makeup in the bathroom. "Jackie was fixing her lipstick and made kissy faces in the mirror," the source says. Co-star Laverne Cox made a grand entrance as she walked into the party solo. "She strutted down the walkway to the dance floor and loved all the attention she was receiving. She then made her way back to the Orange Is the New Black table to hang out with her cast mates."
Dancing With the Stars' Robert Herjavec and Kym Johnson arrived hand in hand and headed straight the dance floor. "They were both wearing white and looked really in love," an insider says. Another couple who found love on set, The Americans' Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell, talked with friends on their way in: "She kept looking at him and they were laughing together."
Robin Wright was "hugging and taking photos with anyone who approached her," according to a source. The House of Cards actress' daughter, model Dylan Penn, was by her side the entire night. "Dylan kept checking in on her mom to make sure she was OK. Robin was smiling and engaging with her co-stars; they seemed very happy together. Robin and Dylan left together."
Emmy winner Dave Chappelle was taking photos with guests, and on his way out of the party, he bumped into The Late Late Show's James Corden. The TV host walked right up to Chappelle and gave him a big hug. "It's a f--king cool photo! You look so good!" he said. "So f--king good!"
Perhaps the happiest group was the cast of Atlanta. "They were going wild on the dance floor!" the source tells E! News. "They kept raising Donald's statue in the air as they danced in a circle. Photo flashes were going off and they were fully letting loose." At one point, they corralled the kids from Modern Family and Stranger Things "in a circle, singing Beyoncé lyrics and dancing."
Hulu Party
Elisabeth Moss had a Mad Men reunion with Jon Hamm. "He was talking about being at the party to support Elisabeth," an insider says, noting that he arrived alone. Other guests included Handmaid's Tale's actresses Alexis Bledel, Anne Dowd, Yvonne Strahovski and Samira Wiley.
—Reporting by Alessandra Mortellaro Alli Rosenbloom and Amanda Williams