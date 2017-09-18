Lady Gaga Postpones European Leg of Joanne Tour Due to Ongoing Battle With Pain

Lady Gaga has bad news for her little monsters.

The "Million Reasons" singer is postponing the European leg of her Joanne World Tour Concert until early 2018 due to "severe physical pain".

"Lady Gaga is suffering from severe physical pain that has impacted her ability to perform," a statement released by Live Nation reads. "She remains under the care of expert medical professionals who recommended the postponement earlier today."

According to the statement, Gaga will be spending "the next seven weeks proactively working with her doctors to heal from this and past traumas that still affect her daily life, and result in severe physical pain in her body."