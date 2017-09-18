Lady Gaga Postpones European Leg of Joanne Tour Due to Ongoing Battle With Pain

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix
Lady Gaga has bad news for her little monsters.
The "Million Reasons" singer is postponing the European leg of her Joanne World Tour Concert until early 2018 due to "severe physical pain".
"Lady Gaga is suffering from severe physical pain that has impacted her ability to perform," a statement released by Live Nation reads. "She remains under the care of expert medical professionals who recommended the postponement earlier today."
According to the statement, Gaga will be spending "the next seven weeks proactively working with her doctors to heal from this and past traumas that still affect her daily life, and result in severe physical pain in her body."
This news is certainly difficult for the Grammy-winning artist. Live Nation claims that Gaga is "devastated," but that she "wants to give her fans the best version of the show she built for them when the tour resumes."
Gaga also appreciates her fans' patience and well wishes.
"Lady Gaga sends her love to all her fans across Europe and thanks them for their support and understanding," the statement reads.
The singer tweeted Live Nation's statement along with the words "To my fans, I love you so much."
Gaga recently opened up about her chronic pain at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival while promoting her Netflix film Five Foot Two.
"There is an element and a very strong piece of me that believes pain is a microphone," she said. "My pain does me no good unless I transform it into something that is [good]."
"I hope that people watching it that do struggle with chronic pain know that they are not alone," she continued.
Gaga has also supported other celebrities going through their own personal health issues, including Selena Gomez, who recently had a kidney transplant due to her ongoing battle with Lupus.
The six-week European leg of the Joann tour was scheduled to kick off in Barcelona, Spain on Sept. 21 and end in Koln, Germany on Oct. 28. For people who already purchased tickets for the European leg of the tour, Live Nation advises them to hold onto their tickets as the organization is still rescheduling dates.
The North American leg of the tour is set to continue as planned.
We wish Gaga a speedy recovery.