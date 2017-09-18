Here's Why These Stars Skipped the 2017 Emmy Awards (and What They Did Instead)

There were some faces missing from this year's Emmy Award audience.

While few could miss Oprah Winfrey sitting front row or the ladies of Big Little Lies taking the mic throughout the night, some typical stars skipped out on TV's big show.

The absences were noticeable on the red carpet as Sofia Vergaraand Jessica Biel were without their usual celebrity dates while two of Westworld's castmembers were missing from the pack.

To quell your concerns, here's where the missing stars turned up: