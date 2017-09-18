Who Had the Best Time at the 2017 Emmys? Tituss Burgess, From the Looks of It

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Tituss Burgess might have lost the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series Emmy to Alec Baldwin at the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, but from the looks of his Instagram he still had the best night ever.

Burgess, who documented his Emmys weekend extensively, including snapping pictures with Broad City's Abbi Jacobson, This Is Us star Mandy Moore and new Emmy winner Lena Waithe, posted a series of videos from the award show that can only be described as "the best."

In his first video, Burgess and Issa Rae finally met, and it was all documented. "It's finally happening, it's my boo!" Burgess said.