Keith Urban FaceTimes His Daughters to Share Nicole Kidman's Emmy Wins

Good luck finding a better award show date than Keith Urban.
The country music superstar was by Nicole Kidman's side throughout the 2017 Emmys in L.A. Sunday, tending to her every need. In turn, the acclaimed actress—who wore a Calvin Klein by Appointment dress—stole some sweet kisses while posing for photographers on the red carpet.
Early on, Kidman joined her Big Little Lies co-stars Laura Dern, Zoë Kravitz, Reese Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley onstage to present the first award to Jon Lithgowe, who was named Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Winston Churchill in The Crown. Afterward, Kidman, 50, and Urban, 49, were "holding hands as they took their front row seats."
At one point during the ceremony, Kidman's Harry Winston bracelet fell off, so Urban knelt down on the ground and worked "very hard on putting it back on," an insider says. Later on, Kidman was seen fixing Urban's shoe. Says a source, "They were grooming each other all night."
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Kidman won the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie, and she thanked screenwriter David E. Kelley, author Liane Moriarty, director Jean-Marc Vallée and co-producer Witherspoon, as well as her other co-stars. Perhaps more importantly, the actress reminded the audience, "I also am a mother and a wife. I have two little girls, Sunday and Faith, and my darling Keith, who I ask to help me pursue this artistic path—and they have to sacrifice so much for it. So, this is yours. I want my little girls to have this on their shelf, and to look at it and go, 'Every time my mama didn't put me to bed, it's because of this. I got something!'" Just minutes later, Kidman was "taking selfies" with Urban "and cuddling in the back of the VIP exit."
Soon after, Big Little Lies won the award for Outstanding Limited Series. As the entire cast walked onstage, Urban pulled out his iPhone to share the special moment with his girls on FaceTime. According to a source, he kept saying "I love you" and "showing them everything."
When Big Little Lies' cast and crew made their way backstage for the winners walk, Urban was still FaceTiming with his daughters and told them, 'She won!'" an onlooker tells E! News exclusively. "It was really cute. Then he went to photo room and was still chatting with them."
Kidman and Witherspoon had their statues engraved together. "Reese kept fanning her face and crying. She was so excited!" a source reveals, adding that her family "looked very proud." To cap off an unforgettable night, Kidman took Urban to HBO's official after-party at The Plaza (inside the Pacific Design Center), where they once again packed on the PDA for photographers.
—Reporting by Alli Rosenbloom and Amanda Williams