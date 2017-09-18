Keith Urban FaceTimes His Daughters to Share Nicole Kidman's Emmy Wins

Kidman won the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie, and she thanked screenwriter David E. Kelley, author Liane Moriarty, director Jean-Marc Vallée and co-producer Witherspoon, as well as her other co-stars. Perhaps more importantly, the actress reminded the audience, "I also am a mother and a wife. I have two little girls, Sunday and Faith, and my darling Keith, who I ask to help me pursue this artistic path—and they have to sacrifice so much for it. So, this is yours. I want my little girls to have this on their shelf, and to look at it and go, 'Every time my mama didn't put me to bed, it's because of this. I got something!'" Just minutes later, Kidman was "taking selfies" with Urban "and cuddling in the back of the VIP exit."

Soon after, Big Little Lies won the award for Outstanding Limited Series. As the entire cast walked onstage, Urban pulled out his iPhone to share the special moment with his girls on FaceTime. According to a source, he kept saying "I love you" and "showing them everything."

When Big Little Lies' cast and crew made their way backstage for the winners walk, Urban was still FaceTiming with his daughters and told them, 'She won!'" an onlooker tells E! News exclusively. "It was really cute. Then he went to photo room and was still chatting with them."