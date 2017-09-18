Donald Glover "Blacked Out" When He Made Emmy Award History: "I Was Not Ready for That"

Donald Glover is waking up with a new place in history.
With two 2017 Emmy Award wins Sunday night (and the first of his career), the Atlanta star also became the first black director to win the award for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series.
Later in the night, he took the mic again for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy—marking the first time in 32 years a person of color has won in that category.
"I blacked out," he told E!'s Zuri Hall of his reaction to his history-making first win. "I was not ready for that."
The star went on to explain that he was in a "weird phase" when he directed the episode, "B.A.N." "I was doing a lot. I was a new father. I was writing other episodes and directing and like cobbling this together," he recalled. "I'm really astonished."
When faced with the greater significance of his win, Glover clarified that making history wasn't his only intention.
"I think our job is to be as great as possible and defy things on our own terms," he said. "I never want to make a good indie movie. I want to make a good movie."
As he added, "I'm happy it happened, but just aim for greatness."
With the ceremony over and two statues in hand, Glover had his eye on the post-Emmy celebrations. "We're gonna drink so much. Let's go to In-N-Out," he began.
While the history-making wins were the main headlines of his night, Glover did break a little news of his own when he revealed his partner Michelle is expecting their second son together. To hear about his adorable musical plans with his baby, watch E!'s interview above!