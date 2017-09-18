5 Biggest Jaw-Droppers at the 2017 Emmys

4. Art Reflects Strife: The critical resurgence of Saturday Night Live, which tied the robots vs. humans vs. simulation vs. reality drama Westworld with a leading 22 nominations this year, was no fluke. Nor were wins for Alec Baldwin, Kate McKinnon, Melissa McCarthy and Dave Chappelle. Rather, viewers latched onto the impersonations being dished out weekly on SNL like a baby to sustenance from mom and didn't let go all season. Ratings were up and so were people's spirits after watching the parody versions of the events unfolding in Washington.

But it wasn't just laughter that viewers were seeking out, though Veep's third straight win for Best Comedy Series further proved that we can't get enough of laughing at the inherent inanity of politics. Shows that reflected our biggest fears, that featured life run through the authoritarian wringer, were also big hits with critics and the Academy this year. The Handmaid's Tale, written in 1985 and possibly spooking readers and now audiences more than ever in 2017 with its not-that-far-fetched world in which women are stripped of their freedoms and, if fertile, are turned into slaves meant for child-bearing.

"I have heard 2017 described as being trapped, like being trapped in one long, unending Black Mirror episode," writer-producer Charlie Brooker, accepting the Best TV Movie Emmy for the British sci-fi series, which presents one hellishly familiar scenario after another that could be modern society but isn't...yet. "But I like to think if I had written [2017], it wouldn't be quite so on the nose with all this sort of Nazis and hate. [The installment] 'San Junipero' was a story about love and love will defeat hatred. Love will win, but it might need a bit of help.

"So maybe if all the beautiful people in this auditorium could start to physically make love with each other, or yourselves, on the count of three, this world would be a far better place. Three, two one—go."

Now that would have been a happy... OK, never mind.