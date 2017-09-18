How to Get Mandy Moore's Signature Pink Pout for Less

Mandy Moore was stunning at the 2017 Emmy Awards with a black-and-white layered Caroline Herrera gown paired with a brilliant pink pout.

Her look comes courtesy of makeup artist Jenn Streicher, who strived to give the This Is Us star "the ultimate cool and youthful look." This includes natural-appearing foundation and concealer (thanks to Laura Mercier Ultra-Longwear Foundation and Cle De Peau Beauty Concealer), flushed cheeks (Hourglass Ambient Blush in Flush), rose gold eyes and a bold lip.

Although impactful next to the two-toned dress, the look comes as no surprise. One scroll through her Instagram and it's quite clear that the pink statement lip is Mandy's go-to. And, with good reason: It's a bright and fun addition to any makeup look.