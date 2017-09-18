The Stranger Things Kids Had the Best Time at the 2017 Emmys

Before the 2017 Emmys even started, we knew it was about to be an amazing night for the Stranger Things kids.
We've watched the young cast of the Netflix thriller—which was nominated for Outstanding Drama Series—Millie Bobby Brown, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard and Noah Schnapp have the best time ever throughout the 2017 awards season, smiling up and down the SAG carpet and taking selfies backstage with pretty much everyone at the Golden Globes.
And tonight was no different.
From the very start, Matarazzo and McLaughlin had us smiling with their pre-Emmys social media updates.
Matarazzo made sure to break in his dancing shoes by doing a little moonwalk in his hotel hallway ahead of the big night.
McLaughlin, on the other hand, gave his fans and followers a preview of his fashionable, purple floral suit jacket and ensemble as he got ready.
But the best moment of their pre-Emmys posts was when the two co-stars finally met up with each other and stopped to have a little dance off.
"My Brooooooooooothhhhheeeeerrrrr," McLaughlin captioned the dancing boomerang, adding the hashtags, "#Emmys2017#Emmys."
Of course, once they hit the red carpet, things got even better.
Jason Kennedy chatted with Brown on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet ahead of the show. The 13-year-old was nominated in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category. Though she didn't end up winning (Ann Dowd took home the trophy for her role in The Handmaid's Tale), it was still a very impressive nod as she was one of the youngest nominees ever.
"To me, I'm obviously very grateful," Brown told us of her nomination before the show. "I haven't processed it. It hasn't sunk in. I think it should've by now but it still hasn't. Maybe when I set in my chair, and I realize. Right now, it's pretty surreal."
Once inside the Microsoft Theater, the kids continued to have fun.
Matarazzo snuck in a selfie with Wolfhard, making funny faces for the camera with the caption, "Waiting for the show to start."
Check out more fun moments of the Stranger Things kids enjoying all the 2017 award shows below:
Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin posed together on the red carpet ahead of the 2017 Emmys.
Millie Bobby Brown looked gorgeous in her white Calvin Klein dress at the 2017 Emmys.
Schnapp, Matarazzo and Brown strike a pose with their trophy after Stranger Things win Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series at the 2017 SAG Awards.
The kids looked overwhelmed with excitement after their big win, holding up their trophies with pride.
Matarazzo and Wolfhard did a little dance after the 2017 SAG Awards.
Brown had a blast dancing with Cara Buono after the SAG Awards.
The Stranger Things kids couldn't help but smile as they grooved along to the music at a SAG after-party.
Of course, the best part of any awards show after-party is the food!
McLaughlin, Schnapp, Wolfhard and Matarazzo know how to pose on the red (or blue!) carpet at the Critics Choice Awards.
All the guys looked very handsome, cleaning up for the 2017 Golden Globes where they met tons of stars, including...
The actress couldn't help but smile from ear-to-ear while hanging out with Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp. "So much love for these kids and their show," she captioned the photo.
The red-headed actress was stoked to meet the cast on the Globes red carpet. She captioned the picture with a bunch of hashtags, including, "#Netflix #strangerthings #santaclaritadiet #alumni."
The famous couple had to stop Finn Wolfhard and chat inside the Golden Globes ceremony.
The Trolls star totally nerded out over meeting the Stranger Things kids, writing, "The amazing kids from Stranger Things wanted to meet me and NOT Justin Timberlake and I'm going to pretend that's because they like me more, not because they didn't see him. #alsoJusticeForBarb."
Amy Adams photobombed the comedienne's picture with the kids, but Schumer didn't seem to mind. "Ummmmm things got strange #goldenglobes #amyadamsphotobomb," she wrote.
Mille threw up a peace sign while posing with the Extra TV host. He captioned this pic, "11!!!!!!!!! My cool new friend Millie BobbyBrown..."
The Hidden Figures actress was so happy to see Noah Schnapp and Caleb McLaughlin at the Golden Globes.
The This Is Us star had to shake Millie's hand when he saw her on the red carpet.
Brown even gave the young actress a sweet kiss on the hand!
Matarazzo actually showed his excitement for meeting the Today Show news anchor. "Oh, hey Mr. Roker!!" he captioned the pic. "#goldenglobes #todayshow."
While we're not sure if the Game of Thrones star actually met the Stranger Things kids, her certainly made for a great photobomb!
We love how the guys embrace the spotlight in this suave pic from the Golden Globes.
Schnapp, Sunny Pawar and Finn Wolfhard attend The BAFTA Tea Party at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles in Beverly Hills, giving two thumbs up!
Matarazzo, McLaughlin and Brown were all smiles at the 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.
They brought joy to the crowd at the Emmys when they took the stage.
The audience was even more excited when Matarazzo passed out PB&J sandwiches at the Emmy Awards.