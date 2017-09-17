Stephen Colbert's Hits & Misses: 2017 Emmys Host Gets Naked, Takes on Trump & Pokes Fun at the Pomp in a Show Meant for a Certain Crowd

Colbert was preaching to the choir.

"Why didn't you give him an Emmy?!" he lamented to the audience, referring to President Donald Trump's missed opportunities for Celebrity Apprentice. "I tell you this, if he had won an Emmy, I bet he wouldn't have run for president. So in a way, this is all your fault!"

Though reminiscent of Jimmy Kimmel blaming Apprentice producer Mark Burnett for Trump at last year's Emmys, the stakes have, of course, been raised since, and it helped punctuate an uneven monologue that—much like the Late Show—really got going once he had doled out the requisite wink-winks at award shows and showbiz and switched to politics.

"Should've gotten it," he noted one more time. "But he didn't. Because unlike the presidency, Emmys go to the winner of the popular vote. Where do I find the courage to tell that joke in this room?!"

Meanwhile, the traditional monologue came after the requisite savvy song-and-dance number—and savvy it was, complete with Handmaids doing the Charleston and shout-outs to current events. The refrain was "everything looks better on TV!" and was an efficient, upbeat way of acknowledging why a mode of escape is so important, even if it's an escape into another world that makes us grateful for the one we've got. Millie Bobby Brown, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Tony Hale took part in character, while Grammy winner Chance the Rapper also popped up to rap about his love of the classics and, most poignantly, to wonder "I still think M*A*S*H rocks, but if Hawkeye can be a soldier why not Laverne Cox?"