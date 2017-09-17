We Ranked All the Silver Dresses Seen at the 2017 Emmys

It's not a Hollywood red carpet without a shimmery crop of silver or metallic dresses.

It's a staple of award show fashion—and we get why: There's an inherent wow-factor that comes with wearing the trend. It's no wonder several stars at the 2017 Emmys outfitted themselves in shine. As these stars proved, you don't need to wear head-to-toe sequins to win this look either. Celebs, like Thandie Newton and Yara Shahidi, were bedazzled in the most subtle way. Then, there were stars, like Laverne Cox and Sarah Paulson, for whom there's no such thing as too much glamour.