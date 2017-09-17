Oprah Winfrey Is Probably the Most-Thanked Person in Emmy History

At the 2017 Emmys, it was good to be Stephen Colbert. It was good to be Donald Glover. It was good to be Julia Louis-Dreyfus. But it was the best to be Oprah Winfrey.

Was she nominated for an acting Emmy? No. Did she win for Outstanding Television Movie? She did not. But she was undoubtedly the star of the show.

That's because nobody could believe their luck to be in the same room as Miss Winfrey. Some people were flabbergasted to be sitting near her honor. Some people simply reveled in getting to stand onstage and be allowed to look directly at her. But whatever the reason, it seemed like every single person who won an award felt compelled to give her a shoutout.