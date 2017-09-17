Big Little Lies Takes Home Outstanding Limited Series at the 2017 Emmys With a Plea For More Female Roles

"Thank you to the people that embraced this. The power of television, it has astounded us that we entered into your living rooms and people talked about it. And as much as the show had the entertainment value, it was also about issues," Kidman said. "We are so great grateful that you told your friends to watch the show. You can still watch it.

"And it is been an incredible year for women. Can I just say, bring women to the front of their own stories. And make them the hero of their own stories," Witherspoon made her plea to the room.

"This is a friendship that then created opportunities," Kidman added. "It created opportunities out of a frustration that we weren't getting offered great roles. So more great roles for women, please."

Hard to argue with that.

Are you surprised Big Little Lies took home top honors? Or was it the right choice? Sound off in the comments below!