Sofía Vergara Has the Best Entourage at the 2017 Emmy Awards

While many celebrities attend award shows with two or three people, that's not how Sofia Vergara rolls.

The Modern Family star arrived at the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards with at least 15 friends and family members, and we really couldn't love her more for it!

"Ready for the partyyy," she captioned a boomerang with her 16-person squad just before they headed to the award show.

Vergara stunned on the red carpet in a white, mermaid-style gown by Mark Zunino—a local designer she said she loves because "he makes dresses that are perfect for voluptuous women."