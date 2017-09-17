Donald Glover Wins First Emmy for Acting and Reveals Baby No. 2 Is on the Way

A triple congrats to Donald Glover!

The star won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his role on Atlanta, marking his first Emmy for acting, and dropped a bombshell in his acceptance speech at Sunday's 2017 Emmys ceremony: He is going to become a dad again!

Glover said he thanked the Academy, his parents, the Atlanta writers, FX, the city of Atlanta, his partner Michelle and their family.

"I want to thank Michelle, my partner, you love me even with how crazy I get," he said. "I want to thank my baby, my son, for just being the joy in my life. I want to thank my unborn son, we're listening to Stevie tonight."

Glover, who is notoriously private, and his girlfriend welcomed their first child in 2016. The actor revealed the baby is a boy in his acceptance speech at the 2017 Golden Globesafter he won Best Actor in a Comedy Series for his leading turn in Atlanta. He revealed at the 2017 Governors Ball Music Festival in June that his son is named Legend.

Glover also got political in his Emmys speech.

"I want to thank [President Donald] Trump for making black people number one on the most oppressed list," he said. "He's the reason I'm probably up here."

With his Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series Emmy Award win, Glover beat Master of None's Aziz AnsariBasketsZach GalifianakisBlack-ish's Anthony AndersonShamelessWilliam H. Macy and Transparent's Jeffrey Tambor—who won the award the previous two year.

Earlier in the night, Glover made history by becoming the first black star to win Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series, also for Atlanta, marking his first Emmy win. There have been three black directors who won Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series, all in the '90s.

Glover, also known by his music stage name Childish Gambino, was also nominated for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series his screenwriting work on Atlanta. He lost to 

Glover's breakout acting role came in 2009, when he made his debut as Troy Barnes on NBC's Community. He later appeared in movies such as The Martian and Spider-Man: Homecoming.

The actor voices Simba in the new semi live-action reboot of The Lion King. The movie is set for release in 2019.

