Twitter Reacts After Harry Dean Stanton, Charlie Murphy and Frank Vincent Left Out of Emmys 2017 In Memoriam Tribute

The 2017 Emmy Awards paid tribute to many actors who lost their lives over the last year, but they also left off many actors as well.

Twitter is exploding right now after Harry Dean Stanton, Charlie Murphy and Frank Vincent were among those left out of the In Memoriam tribute.

"Pretty sure Harry Dean Stanton just got snubbed "In Memoriam" at the #Emmys," one Twitter user wrote.

Another tweet reads, "Ummm did they just leave Harry Dean Stanton out of the In Memoriam tribute on @TheEmmys ?!? I know he just passed but the man is a legend!"