Julia Louis-Dreyfus Makes History With Her Sixth Consecutive Emmy Win for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

A round of applause is in order! History was just made (yet again).

Julia Louis-Dreyfus won her sixth consecutive Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series award during Sunday evening's 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards for her impressive performance in HBO's Veep.

She faced an incredibly stacked group of Hollywood's finest and brightest, including Pamela Adlon (Better Things), Tracee Ellis Ross (black-ish), Jane Fonda (Grace & Frankie), Lily Tomlin(Grace & Frankie), Allison Janney (Mom) and Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt).

Julia officially holds the most Emmy wins for one role and ties with eight-time winner Cloris Leachman for the most acting Emmy wins. At least year's spectacle, Louis-Dreyfus broke the record for the first time.

In the A-lister's acceptance speech she thanked her fellow nominees and the talented group of people that make Veep happen.