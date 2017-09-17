Master of None's Lena Waithe Becomes First Black Woman to Win Emmy Award for Best Comedy Writing & Shouts Out LGBTQIA Community

Congratulations to Lena Waithe!

The extremely talented writer and Aziz Ansari just won the Best Writing for a Comedy Series award at the 2017 Emmys for their work on Master of None. Waithe's win makes her the first black woman to win an Emmy award for best comedy writing.

"I gotta thank God or else I wouldn't be standing here, I want to thank my mother for inspiring this story and allowing me to share it with the world," Waithe said during her speech. "Thank you Aziz for pushing me to co-write this bro, now we're standing here I love you forever."