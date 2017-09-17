Master of None's Lena Waithe Becomes First Black Woman to Win Emmy Award for Best Comedy Writing & Shouts Out LGBTQIA Community

Congratulations to Lena Waithe!

The extremely talented writer and Aziz Ansari just won the Best Writing for a Comedy Series award at the 2017 Emmys for their work on Master of None. Waithe's win makes her the first black woman to win an Emmy award for best comedy writing.

"I gotta thank God or else I wouldn't be standing here, I want to thank my mother for inspiring this story and allowing me to share it with the world," Waithe said during her speech. "Thank you Aziz for pushing me to co-write this bro, now we're standing here I love you forever."

Aziz Ansari, Lena Waithe, 2017 Emmy Awards, Winners

Phil McCarten/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images

After thanking her team and her loved ones, Waithe said, "Last but certainly not least my LGBQTIA family. I see each and every one of you. The things that make us different, those are our superpowers. Every day when you walk out the door, put on your imaginary cape and go out there and conquer the world because the world would not be as beautiful as it is if we weren't in it."

Waithe concluded her speech by saying, "And for everybody out there that showed us so much love for this episode, thank you for embracing a little Indian boy from South Carolina a little queer black girl from the south side of Chicago. We appreciate it more than you could ever know."

