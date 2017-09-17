Emmy Awards 2017 Best Beauty: Jessica Biel, Tracee Ellis Ross & More!

by Alanah Joseph

ESC: Best Beauty, Jessica Biel

John Shearer/WireImage

Oh, to be beautiful...

Tonight, stars stunned on the 2017 Emmy Awards red carpet, courtesy of Hollywood's top glam squads. Simple or complex, these looks took hours to create. Days ahead of the event, the hair and makeup artists used the actress' outfit as inspiration. Then, using the best products and cutting-edge techniques, the talented creatives did whatever necessary to achieve perfection on the big day.

The result: enough hair and makeup inspiration to last through the fall. From Jessica Biel's glam hair to Padma Lakshmi's colorful eye makeup, you're bound to add something from red carpet to your beauty routine. 

Bold eyeliner, slicked-back hair, metallic hues, barely-there makeup—get ready to be inspired! Check out the best beauty looks below!

ESC: Best Beauty, Yara Shahidi

J. Merritt/Getty Images

Yara Shahidi

The Blackish star gives the slicked-back hair trend a curly makeover, and it's perfect. "I wanted to go for a sleek chic look but still celebrate her texture," celebrity hairstylist Nai'vasha Johnson told E! News.

ESC: Best Beauty, Jessica Biel

John Shearer/WireImage

Jessica Biel

Celebrity stylist Adir Abergel created "a sexy, voluminous, 1960's era style with cascading waves, inspired by Valley of the Dolls and Barbarella," he stated in a press release.

ESC: Best Beauty, Emmy Rossum

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Emmy Rossum

The Shameless stars' glam waves are perfect for the Hollywood event and flawless.

ESC: Best Beauty, Tracee Ellis Ross

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Tracee Ellis Ross

The Blackish star and stylist Marcia Hamilton prove that cornrows can be easily elevated.

ESC: Best Beauty, Padma Lakshmi

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Padma Lakshmi

The bombshell pairs indigo eyeliner with pink eyeshadow, courtesy of makeup artist Kabuki. It's epic with her fuchsia dress. 

ESC: Best Beauty, Ruby Modine

J. Merritt/Getty Images

Ruby Modine

Rudy reveals that perfect lipstick shade for fall.

ESC: Best Beauty, Zoe Kravitz

John Shearer/WireImage

Zoë Kravitz

"For Zoë's red carpet look, I was totally inspired by the dress," celebrity hairstyle Nikki Nelms stated in an email. "It's all about the layers tonight. Her short pixie actually mirrors the soft, mini layered texture of her dress."

ESC: Best Beauty, Amanda Crew

John Shearer/WireImage

Amanda Crew

The actress' cat-eye eyeliner is worthy of an award. She doesn't need much else.

ESC: Best Beauty, Ariel Winter

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Ariel Winter

Soft, yet impactful, the Modern Family star nails the metallic eye. 

ESC: Best Beauty, Ariel Winter

John Shearer/WireImage

Halston Sage

A little blush, purple eyeliner and a nude, matte lipstick—celebrity makeup artist Vincent Oquendo perfects everyday glam with this standout look.

What's your favorite look? Tell us below! 

