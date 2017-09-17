Alec Baldwin Wins 2017 Emmy Award for His Donald Trump Portrayal on Saturday Night Live

Kylie Jenner Admits It's "Hard" to Be Her Best Friend in Life of Kylie Finale: "It's a Lot of Attention"
The actor won the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy at the 2017 Emmys for his portrayal of Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live. To win the award, Baldwin beat out five other amazing actors. Veep's Tony Hale and Matt Walsh, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt's Tituss Burgess, Baskets' Louie Anderson and Modern Family's Ty Burrell.
During his speech, the actor said, "I suppose I should say at long last Mr. President, here is your Emmy," Baldwin said. "I wanna thank my wife, my wife and I had three children in three years and we didn't have a child last year during the SNL season and I wonder if there's a correlation there. All you men out there, you put that orange wig on, it's birth control trust me."
Jeff Swensen/Getty Images; Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
After thanking the SNL team, Baldwin told the audience, "I always remember what someone told me which is when you die you don't remember a bill congress passed or a decision the Supreme Court made or an address made by the president. You remember a song, you remember a line from a movie, you remember a play, you remember a book, a painting, a poem. What we do is important and to all of you out there in motion pictures and television, don't stop doing what you're doing, the audience is counting on you, thank you."
Emmys host Stephen Colbert gave Trump and Baldwin a shout-out during his opening monologue. "If we're honest with ourselves, the biggest TV star of the year is Donald Trump," Colbert said. "We may not like it, but it's true. And Alec Baldwin, obviously. You guys are neck and neck. And Alec, you're up against a lot of neck."
This is the Baldwin's third Emmy win.