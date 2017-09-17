Who Is the 2017 Emmys Announcer? Meet Jermaine Fowler, the Hilarious Star of CBS' Superior Donuts

Watch out, Stephen Colbert. There's another 2017 Emmys MC that has TV fanatics talking.

Jermaine Fowler snagged this year's coveted announcer position, and he's pretty much loving every second of it. From the larger-than-life scream that came out of the comedian's mouth when he shined the spotlight on Emmys presenter and Insecure star Issa Rae, to all the funky dance moves before commercial breaks, Fowler brought the energy like nobody's business.

So who exactly is Jermaine and what is he doing at the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards? For starters, he's the star of CBS' hit sitcom, Superior Donuts. The comedy first premiered in early 2017 and will return for its second season on Oct. 30.