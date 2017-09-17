Stephen Colbert Recruited His Most Famous Friends (and Sean Spicer) for a Star-Studded Emmys Monologue

When Stephen Colbert spoke to E! News last week ahead of his big gig hosting the 2017 Emmys, he promised an open bar for all the losers. But during tonight's monologue, at least, everyone was a winner.

The hotly-anticipated host kicked things off with a pre-edited montage video in which he brought out a few of his closest celebrity friends. Like "Anthony Anderson from ABC's Black-ish." And Allison Janney, who made a few quips about the state of the world (and HBO's controversial new Confederacy program). The gang then launched into the requisite song-and-dance number that took a slightly more political turn than in year's past.

No topic was safe from Colbert's musical: Not global warming, not the Russia inquiry, not treason. "Everything's better on TV" was the theme of the song, and the biggest stars made cameos to joke about how television can be an escape from the crazy reality we live in right now.