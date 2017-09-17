Stephen Colbert Brought Out Sean Spicer at the Emmys and Not Even Melissa McCarthy Could Believe It

Kylie Jenner Admits It's "Hard" to Be Her Best Friend in Life of Kylie Finale: "It's a Lot of Attention"
When Stephen Colbert was announced as the host of the 2017 Emmys, everyone knew they were in store for something big—especially given the fact that he would be taking on the gig after a year spent making digs at the current administration whenever possible. But nobody could have guessed what they were about to witness.
The late night star took his time working up the big moment. He started with a musical number, he made jokes about the different stars in attendance and the fact that Oprah was snubbed this year. And then, inevitably, the subject turned to politics.
"Hello sir, thank you for joining us," Colbert addressed the President. "Looking forward to the tweets."
Colbert then launched into a scathing round of jokes directed at the President's seemingly insatiable appetite for recognition and awards.
"He was nominated multiple times for Celebrity Apprentice but he never won," he said. "Why didn't you give him an Emmy? If he had won an Emmy he probably wouldn't have run for president. So in a way this is all your fault."
The host also couldn't resist making a few cracks at that whole popular vote discrepancy or the dispute over the size of the crowd at the inauguration. And who better to help Colbert poke fun at the size of the inauguration than Sean Spicer himself, he whose job it was to convince the country of it.
"Of course, what really mattered to Donald Trump is ratings," began Colbert. "You've gotta have the big numbers. Unfortunately tonight we have no way of knowing how big our audience is. Is there anyone who can say how big the audience is? Sean, do you know?"
At that exact moment the impossible happened: The curtains parted to reveal the former press secretary, wheeling out with his now-famous podium (made notorious by Melissa McCarthy and her SNL impression of course).
"This will be the largest audience to witness an Emmy period," said Spicer with a barely straight face. "Both in person and around the world."
As the whole surprise went down, nobody in the audience could contain themselves. The faces were as priceless as the gold that makes up the Emmy awards. McCarthy was shocked, perhaps to see her onscreen likeness up close and personal. Anna Chlumsky's jaw dropped all the way to the floor. Sarah Hylandand Modern Family costar Julie Bowenwere squirming in their seats.
.@AnnaChlumsky + @Sarah_Hyland were ALL of us when Sean Spicer came rolling out #Emmys pic.twitter.com/3Vk9KRNT7H— Lisandra ? (@PRntheCity) September 18, 2017
melissa mccarthy seeing sean spicer at the emmys (2017) pic.twitter.com/rb6HXPvvgV— sarah (@sarahburhans_) September 18, 2017
Almost as quick as it was revealed, the moment was over. The shock seemed to reverberate throughout the room, and the crowd was still buzzing as Colbert introduced the women of Big Little Lies to present the evening's first award.
And now, we wait for the President's inevitable reaction.