Get the Fashion Police Verdict on the Emmys 2017 Red Carpet Looks: Jessica Biel, Sofía Vergara and More!

Ring the alarm!
As TV's biggest stars step onto the red carpet at the Microsoft Theater for the 2017 Emmys, Fashion Police is on the patrol to weigh in on the absolute best and worst looks from tonight's award ceremony.
From Jessica Biel in Ralph & Russo Couture to Sofia Vergarain Mark Zunino and much more, you can be sure no celeb is guaranteed safe from getting a sartorial citation!
So, whose style tops the ratings and whose ensemble needs to be cancelled? Keep scrolling to see all the hits and misses from the 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards!
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Nicole Kidman goes for classic sophistication with a playful twist in a Calvin Klein gown styled with adorable mismatched pink sandals.
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Sofía Vergara's girls are out for the night as she flaunts her figure in a low-cut Mark Zunino mermaid gown.
J. Merritt/Getty Images
Jessica Biel looks like a breath of fresh air in a dreamy Ralph & Russo Couture dress.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Ariel Winter is ready to hit the Vegas strip in a tacky, lace dress.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
From the sequins to the belt to the feathered hem, Tracee Ellis Ross has a whole lot—almost too much—going on with her Chanel Haute Couture dress.
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Insecure actress and creator Issa Rae is anything but in this stunning custom one-shoulder red gown by Vera Wang.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown looks like a pretty prima ballerina in a tea-length, strapless dress by Calvin Klein.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Julianne Hough looks regal as she plays to her strengths in an ultra-feminine Marchesa ball gown with pink flowers sprinkled across the bodice.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Tessa Thompson is literally out of this world in this metallic multicolored dress that seems a little too casual (and chaotic) for the Emmys red carpet.
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Even if you ignore Heidi Klum's swimsuit cover-up, you can't ignore the surplus of wooden bangles coating her wrists. It's a surprise she can even lift her arms.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Shameless actress Ruby Modine is serving up vampire vibes in this purple gothic-inspired Mark Zunino dress, especially with her dark nails and those dark lips.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Fargo actress Carrie Coon crashes and burns in a severely outdated coral prom dress.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
13 Reasons Why actress Ajiona Alexus proves you can have the best of both worlds in a pristine, white jumpsuit featuring a glamorous, gown-like train.
J. Merritt/Getty Images
Silicon Valley actress Amanda Crew sparkles from head to toe in an ombré Michael Cinco gown covered in iridescent sequins.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Veep's Anna Chlumsky makes an unmistakable statement in a sequined Sachin and Babi gown that's truly impossible to ignore. Unfortunately, this dress looks like it would be much more suitable for a drag show.
