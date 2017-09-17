Get the Fashion Police Verdict on the Emmys 2017 Red Carpet Looks: Jessica Biel, Sofía Vergara and More!

Ring the alarm!

As TV's biggest stars step onto the red carpet at the Microsoft Theater for the 2017 Emmys, Fashion Police is on the patrol to weigh in on the absolute best and worst looks from tonight's award ceremony.

From Jessica Biel in Ralph & Russo Couture to Sofia Vergarain Mark Zunino and much more, you can be sure no celeb is guaranteed safe from getting a sartorial citation!

So, whose style tops the ratings and whose ensemble needs to be cancelled? Keep scrolling to see all the hits and misses from the 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards!

Emmy Awards 2017 Winners: The Complete List

Nicole Kidman, 2017 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Red Woman

Nicole Kidman goes for classic sophistication with a playful twist in a Calvin Klein gown styled with adorable mismatched pink sandals.

Sofia Vergara, 2017 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Mermaid Moment

Sofía Vergara's girls are out for the night as she flaunts her figure in a low-cut Mark Zunino mermaid gown.

Jessica Biel , 2017 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

J. Merritt/Getty Images

What a Dream

Jessica Biel looks like a breath of fresh air in a dreamy Ralph & Russo Couture dress.

Ariel Winter, 2017 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Viva Las Vegas

Ariel Winter is ready to hit the Vegas strip in a tacky, lace dress.

Tracee Ellis Ross, 2017 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Cha Cha Cha

From the sequins to the belt to the feathered hem, Tracee Ellis Ross has a whole lot—almost too much—going on with her Chanel Haute Couture dress.

Issa Rae, 2017 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Cover Girl

Insecure actress and creator Issa Rae is anything but in this stunning custom one-shoulder red gown by Vera Wang.

Millie Bobby Brown, 2017 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Prima Ballerina

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown looks like a pretty prima ballerina in a tea-length, strapless dress by Calvin Klein.

Julianne Hough, 2017 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Floral Power

Julianne Hough looks regal as she plays to her strengths in an ultra-feminine Marchesa ball gown with pink flowers sprinkled across the bodice.

Tessa Thompson, 2017 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Space Cadet

Tessa Thompson is literally out of this world in this metallic multicolored dress that seems a little too casual (and chaotic) for the Emmys red carpet.

Heidi Klum, 2017 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Bangle Burden

Even if you ignore Heidi Klum's swimsuit cover-up, you can't ignore the surplus of wooden bangles coating her wrists. It's a surprise she can even lift her arms.

Ruby Modine, 2017 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Vampire Diaries

Shameless actress Ruby Modine is serving up vampire vibes in this purple gothic-inspired Mark Zunino dress, especially with her dark nails and those dark lips.

Carrie Coon, 2017 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Coral Crash

Fargo actress Carrie Coon crashes and burns in a severely outdated coral prom dress.

Ajiona Alexus, 2017 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Half & Half

13 Reasons Why actress Ajiona Alexus proves you can have the best of both worlds in a pristine, white jumpsuit featuring a glamorous, gown-like train.

Amanda Crew, 2017 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

J. Merritt/Getty Images

Ombré Touch

Silicon Valley actress Amanda Crew sparkles from head to toe in an ombré Michael Cinco gown covered in iridescent sequins.

Anna Chlumsky, 2017 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Kapow!

Veep's Anna Chlumsky makes an unmistakable statement in a sequined Sachin and Babi gown that's truly impossible to ignore. Unfortunately, this dress looks like it would be much more suitable for a drag show.

For more fashion, check out all the star-studded arrivals at the 2017 Emmys!

