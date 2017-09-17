Susan Sarandon Can't Get Enough of Her Feud-Themed Ping-Pong Paddles at the 2017 Emmys

Susan Sarandon is a Ping-Pong fanatic, and she might've just found a new set of paddles.

Just before heading into the 2017 Emmys, the legendary actress stopped by E!'s Live From the Red Carpet for a chat with our very own Jason Kennedy. Knowing Sarandon loves the sport (and even owns a chain of tennis table clubs and bars called SPiN), Jason couldn't help but gift her with paddled inspired by Feud: Bette and Joan.

One paddle features Sarandon's character Bette Davis from the FX anthology series while the other has Jessica Lange's portrayal of Joan Crawford emblazoned across it.

"That is so fabulous," Susan gushed. I haven't been playing at all. "That's really great. And you couldn't give them to anyone else!"