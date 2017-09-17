Susan Sarandon Can't Get Enough of Her Feud-Themed Ping-Pong Paddles at the 2017 Emmys

Susan Sarandon is a Ping-Pong fanatic, and she might've just found a new set of paddles.
Just before heading into the 2017 Emmys, the legendary actress stopped by E!'s Live From the Red Carpet for a chat with our very own Jason Kennedy. Knowing Sarandon loves the sport (and even owns a chain of tennis table clubs and bars called SPiN), Jason couldn't help but gift her with paddled inspired by Feud: Bette and Joan.
One paddle features Sarandon's character Bette Davis from the FX anthology series while the other has Jessica Lange's portrayal of Joan Crawford emblazoned across it.
"That is so fabulous," Susan gushed. I haven't been playing at all. "That's really great. And you couldn't give them to anyone else!"
Sarandon is nominated for her Feud performance in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie category. She faces a stiff competition of leading ladies, which include her co-star Lange, Carrie Coon, Felicity Huffman, Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon.
If Susan comes out on top this year, it would mark her first-ever Emmys win.
So what was it like embodying such an iconic figure in Hollywood history for the drama? "I began in a very frightened place," Sarandon reflected. "I watched all the movies but I got to see a lot of her interviews at the festivals, interviews she did on talk shows. That helped a lot."
"We started without any rehearsal and only with a couple of scripts so we didn't know where it was going," she explained. "It took me about over a month to get the fear to fun ratio in my favor. Ryan [Murphy] was so supportive and Jess is great."
Could Susan's paddles be the good luck charm she needs to dominate the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards? Only time will tell!