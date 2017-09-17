Leslie Jones Reacts to Being Emmy Nominated Against Kate McKinnon After Screaming For Her Win Last Year

During the 2016 Emmys, Leslie Jones was watching the show on TV, screaming with joy when her costar Kate McKinnon won for best supporting actress in a comedy.

This year, Jones is not only attending the ceremony, but she's also nominated for the same award.

"It hasn't set in yet," Jones told E!'s Jason Kennedy on the 2017 Emmys red carpet. "I'm waiting for somebody to tap me on the shoulder and be like, um, what are you doing here?"

McKinnon and fellow SNL star Vanessa Bayer are both also nominated tonight, along with Veep's Anna Chlumsky and Transparent's Judith Light and Kathryn Hahn, but Jones says there's no competition.

"It's so weird," she says. "Like all of us in the category, we're all rooting for each other."