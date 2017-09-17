James Corden Says He's Looking for Places to "Hide Snacks" for Pregnant Wife Julia Carey at the 2017 Emmys

James Corden and Julia Carey are having a date night at the 2017 Emmys.

The Late Late Show host stopped by to talk to E! News' Jason Kennedy on the red carpet at award show where he revealed he has an important job tonight.

"I'm here with my wife and she's five months pregnant, so it's mostly just thinking of places that I could hide snacks," he said. "That's all I'm really doing, I walk around thinking, 'Where could I hide snacks?' Because she's gonna get hungry every seven minutes."

Back in July, a rep for the host confirmed to E! News that he and Carey are expecting their third child.