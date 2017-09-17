Emmys 2017 Worst Dressed Celebs: Heidi Klum, Samantha Bee & More!

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Get the Fashion Police Verdict on the Emmys 2017 Red Carpet Looks: Jessica Biel, Sofía Vergara and More!
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Success on the red carpet is more than just wearing the pretty dress.
In order to win on the 2017 Emmy Awards red carpet, the star's outfit must fit impeccably, photograph beautifully, look on trend, match the glamour of the event and pair well with hair and makeup. The bar is set high with Hollywood's top stylists pulling strings for standout looks. Some stars shined bright against the gold-accented backdrop, while others left us wanting more.
The critique is in the details, and with a few minor tweaks tonight's worst dressed could've succeeded on the carpet—disheartening, we know. Case in point: Heidi Klum's wooden accessories. But, even for the world's most talented, there's always room for improvement, right?
Check out the worst dressed stars on the carpet below!
J. Merritt/Getty Images
While we appreciate the shape of the gown, it doesn't fit the star very well.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Plaid is having a moment, but the tailoring of the jacket and pants take away from the appeal of the print.
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
The red dress is stunning, but the wooden accessories aren't a great match to the lightweight fabric.
Article continues below
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Sheer fabric is on trend, but the mix of colors and lengths of this dress isn't flattering on the star.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The actress' black and blue dress seems too casual for the glamorous event.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Although the dress is quite flattering on the TV personality, the fabric is way too shiny for the bright lights of the red carpet.
Article continues below
Do you agree? Tell us below!