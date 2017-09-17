Emmys 2017 Worst Dressed Celebs: Heidi Klum, Samantha Bee & More!

Heidi Klum, 2017 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Success on the red carpet is more than just wearing the pretty dress. 

In order to win on the 2017 Emmy Awards red carpet, the star's outfit must fit impeccably, photograph beautifully, look on trend, match the glamour of the event and pair well with hair and makeup. The bar is set high with Hollywood's top stylists pulling strings for standout looks. Some stars shined bright against the gold-accented backdrop, while others left us wanting more.

The critique is in the details, and with a few minor tweaks tonight's worst dressed could've succeeded on the carpet—disheartening, we know. Case in point: Heidi Klum's wooden accessories. But, even for the world's most talented, there's always room for improvement, right?

Check out the worst dressed stars on the carpet below!

Samantha Bee 2017 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

J. Merritt/Getty Images

Samantha Bee

While we appreciate the shape of the gown, it doesn't fit the star very well.

Deon Cole 2017 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Deon Cole

Plaid is having a moment, but the tailoring of the jacket and pants take away from the appeal of the print.

Heidi Klum, 2017 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Heidi Klum

The red dress is stunning, but the wooden accessories aren't a great match to the lightweight fabric.

Carrie Coon, 2017 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Carrie Coon

Sheer fabric is on trend, but the mix of colors and lengths of this dress isn't flattering on the star.

Nina Kiri, 2017 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Nina Kiri

The actress' black and blue dress seems too casual for the glamorous event.

Sandra Lee, 2017 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sandra Lee

Although the dress is quite flattering on the TV personality, the fabric is way too shiny for the bright lights of the red carpet. 

Do you agree? Tell us below!

