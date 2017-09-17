Emmys 2017 Best Dressed Celebs: Mandy Moore, Tracee Ellis Ross & More!

John Shearer/WireImage
Get the Fashion Police Verdict on the Emmys 2017 Red Carpet Looks: Jessica Biel, Sofía Vergara and More!
If you can't win an Emmy, a spot on E!'s best dressed list is the next best thing.
That might explain why so many stars at the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards showed up to the red carpet in jaw-dropping, awe-inducing ensembles. We're not saying they glammed up for us, but heck, the attention probably doesn't hurt.
Take Julianne Hough, for instance, who channeled a black-swan-meets-new-bride vibe in a tulle gown by Marchesa and Forevermark jewelry. The way the fabric crisscrosses and intersects creates the illusion of cut-outs, which paired with the delicate floral applique, makes for an utterly romantic visual. It's a nice departure from the silk and sequins we usually see on the Dancing With the Stars judge.
With a recent engagement, new brand campaign and a hit show under her belt, all eyes were expected on Mandy Moore. Luckily, the This Is Us actress did not disappoint, wearing a strapless, tiered gown down the haute couture runway red carpet. On first look, you can instantly see the quality of design in the dress. The satin bodice perfectly complements the tulle skirt; while, the black and white layers creates a stark-but-rich contrast. Her signature pink pout was literally the cherry on top.
Speaking of high-fashion pay-off, Tracee Ellis Ross, a connoisseur of couture, arrived on the red carpet in a glittery, feather-y Chanel frock. The glamour of the long-sleeve, dual-texture gown was instantly modernized by the Black-ish star's edgy cornrows. There's not many who can pull of this look, which is why the actress deserves a place on our best dressed list.
The A-line silhouette on Nicole's deep-red gown was absolutely flattering: Not only does she look tall because of the ankle-length hem, but the full skirt gives the actress shape.
In a sea of black gowns, the How to Get Away with Murder star took a welcomed chance in an orange dress.
We're calling it! The deep-green hue of Shailene's Ralph Lauren stunner will be seen all throughout fall. Not only is the dress pleated and velvet (two big trends for the season!), but the leather black straps add just the right amount of edge.
You go, Glen Coco! This may be the sexiest we've ever seen the comedian!
The Hollywood veteran looks like she hasn't aged in over a decade. The hem on her Oscar de la Renta dress is at the perfect length.
The Sinner actress pretty much took top place in the metallic trend category with this dual-shimmer number from Ralph and Russo Couture.
Tracee. in. Chanel. Swoon!
The Oz actress looked fiery-hot in an all-red, one-shoulder dress. The slight ruffle created just the perfect amount of texture to liven up the simple look.
The Black-ish star was one of the few celebs wearing Prada at the Emmys. And the high-fashion choice paid off. The metallic embellishments, plus gold, woven belt, against the flesh-toned tulle made for the perfect combo.
You need real confidence to wear a bold-colored suit on an award show red carpet. Big props to the Broadway star for going for the gold!
The This Is Us star looked like a haute couture model in a black-and-white, strapless, tiered dress, paired with a simple necklace and her signature pink lip.
The fresh-faced Mad Men star is all grown-up, wearing an ethereal gown with sequins straps.
The Stranger Things star absolutely killed it in a strapless, princess dress by Calvin Klein. The bandanna-like belt and sparkly shoes add a youthful touch to the 13-year-old's ensemble.
The This Is Us star looked dapper in a Valentino suit, Jimmy Choo shoes and a Harry Winston watch. We're not even mad at the purple socks.
The Handmaid's Tale star stunned in a red, satin dress with a plunging neckline and high slit. The choker necklace was the perfect accessory to balance out the fierceness of the dress.
The E! News' The Rundown host came to work (and play!) in a stunning, sheer dress with lace and beaded embellishments placed in all the right places.
The Dancing With the Stars judge looked like a winter garden springing to life in tulle Marchesa gown with baby-pink floral applique and Forevermark diamonds.
