Kiernan Shipka's Emmys Style Evolution: From Cute Kid in 2010 to Red Carpet Angel in 2017

Kiernan Shipka, 2010 &amp;amp; 2017 Emmys

Getty Images/WireImage

A lot has happened in the world in the last seven years, and a lot has happened to Kiernan Shipkatoo—namely that she grew up.

In 2010, the former Mad Men star, who was 10 years old at the time, made her Emmys debut and looked oh-so-cute in her floral, tea dress, which she paired with little heels. But tonight, the dazzling Feud actress, who is now 17-years-old now, looked like an angel when she hit the red carpet 2017 Emmy Awards in an ethereal white gown.

Shipka has been starting a style storm with all her Pre-Emmy ensembles. The actress also turned some heads when she donned a Delpozo ensemble to Entertainment Weekly Pre-Emmy bash on Friday night.

Next up for the teen is a role in the comedy Lapham Rising. We can't wait to see what else is in store for the young fashionista's career and style statements!

