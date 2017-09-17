Lea Michele Says Boyfriend Zandy Reich Got Ryan Murphy's Seal of Approval

Lea Michele's new beau has gotten the ultimate seal of approval: Ryan Murphy. Michele, who is starring in ABC's The Mayor, told E! News' Giuliana Rancic that Zandy Reich recently was with the Glee co-creator.
"I was here with Ryan Murphy yesterday. So Ryan is like my family…one of the greatest friends in the world that I have, so when my boyfriend got the seal of approval from Ryan Murphy, that's it. Yeah, my parents, friends, whatever, but Ryan Murphy, done deal seals the deal," Michele told E! News at the 2017 Emmys.
In The Mayor, Michele plays the chief of staff to a small town mayor, Courtney Rose, who runs for office as a way to promote his rap career. And he wins.
"I'm so proud of this show. It's an incredible young, talented cast…We're going to have new music every week from our producer Daveed Diggs from Hamilton. It's so great, really funny. I'm having a great time," Michele gushed.
And she knows what's up in the TV landscape.
"We're in the golden age of television right now…the women in television, really inspiring to see," she said.
Some of those women in TV that are being honored at the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards include Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon for Big Little Lies, Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon for Feud: Bette and Joan, Elisabeth Moss for The Handmaid's Tale, Claire Foy for The Crown and so many more.
The Mayor caused Michele to have a special moment in New York City when she saw the subway poster for the first time…only to be followed by hearing her song "Believer" in the grocery story. "It was actually an incredible moment," she said.
The Mayor premieres Tuesday, Oct. 3 on ABC.