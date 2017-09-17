Kate McKinnon Still Can't Even Believe She Was "In the Hallway" of Saturday Night Live This Year

Kate McKinnon may have already won best supporting actress in a comedy in 2016, but that doesn't mean that tonight's Emmys are any easier for her.

"Look at all of this! Look at the people! Look how handsome you look," she told E! News' Jason Kennedy on the red carpet at the 2017 Emmy Awards. "You know, it's nerve-wracking. It means a lot to a lot of people, myself included. You know, it's wild."

McKinnon is nominated tonight for a fourth time, and she's up against some serious talent—including two of her Saturday Night Live costars, Vanessa Bayer and Leslie Jones.