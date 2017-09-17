Rachel Bloom Totally Bought Her 2017 Emmys Dress Because "Gucci Is Not Lending Me" One

Rachel Bloom liked her dress so much she bought it!

While attending the 2017 Emmys, many actresses are guilty of receiving outfits that have to be worn once and returned right after the award show.

For Rachel, however, she totally switched it up for Sunday's big event.

"I bought this dress because Gucci is not lending me a dress. I love it and I can resell it. I'm now at the place where I can afford it," she shared exclusively on Live From the Red Carpet. "So I said in an interview before, sometimes it's hard to get places to lend me dresses because I'm not like a size zero, but also I can afford it so it's okay."

Rachel would complete her Gucci dress with a Tyler Ellis bag and jewelry from Csarite.