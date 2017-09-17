EXCLUSIVE!

Issa Rae Is Looking for Just One Emmys Photo: Where Are You, Shonda Rhimes?

Issa Rae was surrounded by fellow TV royalty on the red carpet at the 2017 Emmys but there was one star was looking for.

When asked what person that she admired would she like to take a photo with, the co-creator and star of HBO's Insecure and the YouTube series Awkward Black Girl told E! News' Giuliana Rancic, "I mean, I feel like Shonda Rhimes has just really paved the way for so many women of color, so many black women, so that's, hands down, a picture I would love to take."

Sadly, Rhimes was not present on the Emmys red carpet. One of her currently airing shows, How to Get Away With Murder, earned two nominations this year. 

Issa Rae, 2017 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Photos

2017 Emmys Red Carpet Arrivals

Rae is not nominated for any Emmy but she is a presenter.

 

During her interview on the Emmys red carpet, Rae also gushed about recently named CoverGirl's newest celebrity ambassador.

"I mean, it's an honor, you know, we were just being in high school watching, seeing the ads everywhere, but you never imagine like, some day I could be a cover girl. It's a huge honor. I consider myself an awkward black girl so if awkward black girls can be cover girls, than anybody can be."

