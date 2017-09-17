Outlander: Meet the Dunbonnet, Wave Goodbye to the Dunbonnet

9 to 5 Stars Jane Fonda Lily Tomlin & Dolly Parton Reunited at the 2017 Emmys to the Delight of Audiences Everywhere
Ah, the dunbonnet.
Such a funny name for such a funny-looking guy, who's apparently the most dangerous traitor that Scotland has to offer. Poor Jamie spent tonight's episode of Outlander primarily hiding out in a cave (we first accidentally typed "cafe," which would be a very different story), trying out a new look that was, we're sorry to say, not working for him. But it also kind of was? We're conflicted. (Please head to the comments to share your thoughts on Jamie's Dunbonnet look.)
Turns out that's the life he gets to lead after being "rescued" from execution last week, since the English are constantly on the hunt for traitors. After Fergus lost a hand and Jenny spent her precious moments after giving birth trying to convince the redcoats that her baby was dead and not, in fact, being held by Jamie in a closet, Jamie decided to give himself up.
Or rather he and Ian convinced Jenny to send for the English, and act as if she was giving him up, so that her family would be protected. In preparation, Jamie kindly went back to his usual clean-shaven look, and then was visited by Mary McNab for a quick pre-prison roll in the hay.
The next day, both Jamie and Jenny did some seriously great acting as he pretended to return home for the first time and Jenny pretended she wanted to turn him in.
Meanwhile, two hundred years later, Claire and Frank were trying desperately to make their marriage work. That meant awkward dinner parties with neighbors, but it also meant sex. Frank couldn't get over the fact that Claire couldn't open her eyes and look at him while they did it, and Claire was definitely thinking of Jamie while they did it, so it didn't go all that well.
Claire soon realized she needed something in her life other than being Brianna's mother and pining for Jamie, so she enrolled in medical school and quickly connected with the only other student who also wasn't a white man. How the casting department for this show found so many annoyed looking men to play the other students in this scene we'll never know, but boy were those some salty-looking extras.
For some insight into those scenes with Frank—and more scoop from this season so far—scroll on down!
Nobody's a huge fan of Frank Randall, but you have to admit that you kinda feel bad for him this season. Poor guy finally found his wife after she's been missing for three years, and she's pregnant with the baby of a man from the 1700s, who she's desperately in love with. That sucks!
There are more scenes in the show featuring Claire and Frank than there were in the book (at least in this particular book), both in this episode and in the episodes to come.
"Book Frank is a little different than TV show Frank," EP Maril Davis explained to us. "And you're never going to root for Claire to stay with Frank, you just aren't. I mean as soon as she meets Jamie, it's like Frank's off the table. But the thing from the books that we really enjoyed and wanted to continue in the show is that Frank was an outstanding father to Brianna. And you know, Claire makes the ultimate sacrifice to stay with Frank for her daughter. I think if she had come back and she wasn't pregnant, I don't think she and Frank would ever have been together or stayed together, but I think she knows that it's a certain time and place and Brianna needs a father, and if it can't be Jamie, she wants Brianna to have a loving man in her life, and Frank, for me, is one of the tragic figures of Outlander because he loves Claire desperately, but that love is not reciprocated."
Jamie and Claire are apart for now, and while many of us are going to be waiting with bated breath for their reunion, don't discount the stories that need to be told before they find their way back to each other. Executive producer Maril Davis says their separation was a major concern going into season three, but the writers quickly found that there's a lot of excellent story to be found in their separate journeys.
"I think going into it you do worry that these two people who are the backbone of our show not being together, that's what makes this show very special, is their relationship," she told us. "But quite honestly, while we do all prefer having them together, I do think we were pleasantly surprised how well the stories worked on their own, because each have such strong stories, and the reason it works is that they have such a longing for each other. And there's a despair there. There's a hole missing because they've lost the loves their lives. So I think that's actually what makes Claire's story with Frank so interesting, because it's like there's a ghost in the room, and then also for Jamie, he's like a walking ghost himself, because it's almost like he's missing an arm or leg, because he doesn't have the person who makes him whole. So we just felt like those stories, while at first we were concerned with how that would be, I think we're all pleasantly surprised and thrilled about how well this turned out."
"The journey had to be earned," she continued. "They are separated, and then you feel like if it's a chapter before they're together again, you're not living their lives with them separated. Even as a book reader, I think while you want them desperately to be back together, you appreciate that time that's apart because it makes their reunion all that much sweeter."
While this season follows the third book in the series, "Voyager," there are going to be a lot of changes from book to screen—some minor, some major. But they're all in service of making the show as good as possible.
"We're never going to be able to make the books exactly as they are," Davis explained. "There's so much detail in the books, and there's certain things we've always said that read well but sometimes don't translate well to screen. So for us the perfect balance is keeping all the beats of the book and keeping the spine, but also infusing into it things that we feel are interesting or want to see, or maybe filling in the gaps in certain places."
"Jamie's story is laid out very well, and with specific tentpole moments and Claire's story was a little more difficult, because not all of her story with Frank is told in this book, so we did kind of have to add and just wanted Jamie and Claire to be on a similar emotional journey over those 20 years that they're apart."
Trust us, that journey's going to be good.
Forget watching the Battle of Culloden. Thanks to tonight's opening scenes, we were in that battle.
"It's wonderful, it places you in the action, and obviously it's a memory of Jamie's, but he's sort of coming to and remembering the moments that happened there, and of course he meets Black Jack Randall in the midst of the melee and they have this great sort of finishing chapter to their relationship," Sam Heughan told us of the scenes, which he says took a couple of weeks to film.
"Doing it in flashback like that gives it a slightly surreal, unworldly kind of atmosphere to it," Tobias Menzies added. "It's kind of a more interesting way of doing it than just straight on, kind of battle sequence."
Watching that jerk of a doctor force Claire to be knocked out for the birth was infuriating, but it was historically accurate.
"Up until the late '40s, early '50s, childbirth was mostly done with midwives and it was very much a female thing, and it was only in the '50s that it became much more medical, and it started being treated as some sort of an operation," Caitriona Balfe told us. "So women, they were sort of taken out of the process completely. They were told to just sort of lie there, shut up, and do what they're told. So it was really interesting to have Claire—obviously she's coming to it having already lost a child, and she had a lot of nerves about it. She was worried about it. So to have this man sort of come in and dismiss any concerns she might have or any knowledge that she might have, or desires...it was pretty frustrating for her."
Stay tuned for more scoop on season three!
Outlander airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on Starz.