Serena Williams' Fiancé Alexis Ohanian Gushes Over Newborn Daughter: ''Dad Life Is the Greatest''

Alexis Ohanian may be the co-founder of Reddit—but he's just discovered the most rewarding job of his life: being a dad.
Serena Williams' fiancé took to Instagram earlier today to gush over his new role as a dad to the couple's newborn daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.
The 34-year-old posted a sweet snap of his baby girl, who was born on Sept. 1, and wrote the touching caption, "Dad life is the greatest. Entrepreneurship is all-consuming, it's sleepless, we call our startups our 'babies,' we are ridiculously proud of them, and we pour all of ourselves into them—but she is already all that and more, she is my legacy."
Instagram/Getty Images
On Sept. 13, the tennis champ finally revealed her newborn baby girl's moniker. When revealing their daughter's name, Serena posted the precious first snap of the twosome and wrote, "Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.."
Fortunately for all of the couples' fans, Alexis and Serena also documented their entire pregnancy journey and are sharing just as much of her early days of life.
Prior to giving birth, she told Vanity Fair, that if you would have told her she would be pregnant one year ago, she "would have thought you were the biggest liar in the world."
"This is kind of how I am right now, this is happening sooner than later and it's going by so fast," she shared.
The Wimbledon winner also described finding out that she was expecting her first child during a home pregnancy test, telling the magazine, "[I thought] I'll take it just because (a) to prove you wrong and (b) because it's fun, whatever. It's like a joke, why not? An hour and a half later, I went back to the bathroom and I totally forgot about it because it was impossible for me…So I went back to get dressed and I went back in the bathroom and I was like, ‘Oh yeah, that test.'"
She explained her initial reaction upon seeing the test results by revealing that she "did a double take."
"My heart dropped. Like it literally dropped."
Over the summer, the sports star's soon-to-be husband opened up about how he knew that motherhood would come easily to his leading lady.
"She's very good at a lot of things and well on her way to being an awesome mom too," he told CNBC's Squawk Box before noting that he will be going on paternity leave from the company after their little one arrives.
"I'll be taking off for six weeks myself and trying to do the best job possible as a new dad, a first-time dad."
Looks like he's doing a great job!