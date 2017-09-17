Serena Williams' Fiancé Alexis Ohanian Gushes Over Newborn Daughter: ''Dad Life Is the Greatest''

Prior to giving birth, she told Vanity Fair, that if you would have told her she would be pregnant one year ago, she "would have thought you were the biggest liar in the world."

"This is kind of how I am right now, this is happening sooner than later and it's going by so fast," she shared.

The Wimbledon winner also described finding out that she was expecting her first child during a home pregnancy test, telling the magazine, "[I thought] I'll take it just because (a) to prove you wrong and (b) because it's fun, whatever. It's like a joke, why not? An hour and a half later, I went back to the bathroom and I totally forgot about it because it was impossible for me…So I went back to get dressed and I went back in the bathroom and I was like, ‘Oh yeah, that test.'"

She explained her initial reaction upon seeing the test results by revealing that she "did a double take."

"My heart dropped. Like it literally dropped."