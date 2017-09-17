Demi Lovato's Birthday Message to Nick Jonas Will Melt Your Heart

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation
Demi Lovato and Nick Jonas are BFFs for life.
The Disney child stars have practically grown up in the spotlight together and the songstress used Jonas' 25th birthday on Saturday as the perfect time to remind him of their lengthy history.
"Happy birthday to one of my absolute best friends @nickjonas," she penned in a sweet social media message. "Many ups and downs over the last 11 years together but we're still here for one another no matter what. Hope you have an amazing year, you deserve it!" Cue: that's what friends are for!
His 25th year certainly got off to a rock star start considering he hit the stage Saturday night at Angel Stadium in Anaheim. The Grammy nominee performed an end-of-game concert on the field in honor of Strike Out Slavery, which was founded by Angels player Albert Pujols and his wife, Deidre.
Of course, Nick's famous brothers were not too far away. Joe Jonas and Frankie Jonas were spotted on the field singing along to the birthday boy's songs and later surprised him on stage with a birthday cake and serenade. Meanwhile, big brother Kevin supported the star digitally, penning another birthday tribute with an adorable throwback video on Instagram.
If Lovato's note didn't warm your heart, perhaps Joe's message will. "Happy Birthday to my best friend/brother @nickjonas you are wise beyond your years," he wrote to his sibling along with photos of Nick through the years.
"You continue to impress and inspire me and those around you. Have the best day and plenty of Coors lights. I'll make sure of it since I'm sitting right next to you right now. Here's to another great year!"
Happy Birthday, Nick!