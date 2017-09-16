Jay-Z and Beyoncé Slay It As the King and Queen of Date Night in NYC

Ladies and gentleman, take some notes on how to keep the spark alive—because nobody does it better than Beyoncé and Jay-Z. Seriously. Nobody.

Despite their trio of kiddos, the pair in all their imperfectly perfect splendor have been enjoying a number of date nights out on the town recently and they're looking like they are "crazy in love" as ever.

Earlier this week, Bey who donned an emerald green gown, and Jay slayed it together at Rihanna's Diamond Ball in NYC on Thursday. Amazingly enough, the singer rocked it in a $165 frock from the House of CB, which showed as much thigh as it did frugality.

Before that the queen, who opted for a miniskirt and an off-the-shoulder top, hit up Broadway's new hit show Dear Evan Hansen with her main man and even met the show's star, Pitch Perfect actor Ben Platt, backstage for some fun.

But this isn't the first time that Blue, Sir and Rumi's proud parents haven given themselves a night off from parental duties to enjoy some romantic moments together.

From Italian vacays to a night at the Grammys and a celeb-studded gala here and there, these two always find a way to sneak in a little time in for a date night wherever they are.

Check out music's royal couple on their many, oh-so-fabulous nights of romance...