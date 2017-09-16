Gigi Hadid's Evolution From Awkward Kid to Catwalk Queen

Gigi Hadid is one of the modeling world's top "It" girls.

The 22-year-old daughter of Mohammed Hadid and Yolanda Hadid has gone from a cute kid to a stunning runway model and member of a growing entourage of hot young stars.

Gigi, whose name is actually Jelena, has lived a charmed life as the daughter of a big wig real estate developer and the Dutch model. Prior to being the runway's go-to girl, she was a sporty kid, playing varsity volleyball and being a competitive horseback rider while in high school.

In 2013, she moved to New York City to study criminal psychology at the New School but quickly but her education on hold to pursue her modeling career. By February 2014, the model had already made it to New York Fashion Week. Later that month, she got a big break, landing the cover of CR Fashion Book magazine. In July 2014, she and fellow celebri-kid, Patrick Schwarzenegger, starred in Tom Ford's Eyewear autumn/winter campaign.