Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone Are Adorable BFFs: Inside Their Friendship

Hooray for Hollywood besties!

Jennifer Lawrence, 27, and Emma Stone, 28, are friends in real life and have been spotted hanging out together on and off the red carpet many times over the years.

Earlier this week,The fan-favorite, Oscar-winning actresses reunited at the premiere of Lawrence's newest project, her boyfriend Darren Aronofsky's horror film Mother!

And Lawrence was there to support her friend at a screening of La La Land, which landed Stone her first Oscar.

The two also reunited at the recent 2017 Toronto International Festival; A video of them running into each other and sharing an awkward but adorable hug was posted on Variety's Instagram page.

 See more of Lawrence and Stone's adorable BFF moments over the years.

Emma Stone, Jennifer Lawrence, Oscar Win

Aaron Poole / ©A.M.P.A.S.; Getty Images

Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence

The two Oscar winners discovered a couple of years ago that they have tons of stuff in common. One, two, possibly hundreds of texts later...did they just become best friends? YUP!

Emma Stone, Jennifer Lawrence

Dave Allocca/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock

Oh, Mother!

The two reunite at the premiere of Lawrence's movie Mother! in September 2017.

Jennifer Lawrence, Emma Stone

Dave Allocca/Starpix/REX/Shutterstock

La La La La

The besties appear at a screening of Stone's movie La La Land in 2016.

Jennifer Lawrence, Emma Stone

BlayzenPhotos / Splash News

Dinner Date

The two leave the Cosme Mexican restaurant in New York City in 2015.

Adele, Jennifer Lawrence, Emma Stone

Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Images

...With Adele!

OMG!!!!

Jennifer Lawrence, Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson

PapJuice/WOW/INFphoto.com

Adele Concert Fun

The two are joined by Woody Harrelson at Adele's concert in Los Angeles in 2016.

Lawrence and Stone met via mutual co-star Woody Harrelson, who appeared with Lawrence in The Hunger Games films and with Stone in Zombieland.

"She texted me that she got my number from Woody," Lawrence told Vanity Fair in 2016. "I replied, F--k off!' And we've been really good friends ever since."

Lawrence said the two of them texted every day for a year after that, joking, "I feel like it was our version of The Notebook—365 texts."

In 2015, Lawrence and Stone went out for dinner with none other than Adele, who they idolize. In 2016, the actresses and Harrelson attended Adele's concert in Los Angeles together and based on Lawrence's interview with Harper's Bazaar, it sounds like it was a pretty wild night.

"I don't really stay out late. I'm kind of a bummer. I'm a nana. It's hard to get me out, and when I do go out I don't really stay out late. If I do stay out late and I'm partying hard, I will throw up. I don't have the tolerance to black out; I just start puking," Lawrence said. "Ask Emma Stone. It was the night we saw Adele in L.A. She just started rubbing my back. She was really sweet. I was like, 'Get out of here. It's so gross.'"

"Woody cut his foot," she added. "He stayed over in one of my guest bedrooms, but that's where I started puking. I broke a candle because I can't just puke like a normal person—I flay my arms everywhere. And I didn't clean it up because I'm an a--hole. The next day he cut his foot open. I was like, 'F--k, am I going to get sued?' And he's like, 'Are you going to ask if I'm okay?' That night got crazy."

Stone told Rolling Stone in 2016 that she and Lawrence "go on trips together, we hang out at each other's houses, watch s--t."

"I was over at Jen's place last month—we watched Hocus Pocus," she said.

