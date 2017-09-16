Selena Gomez Steps Out With Puppy After Kidney Transplant Reveal

Selena Gomez isn't just turning to her friends and boyfriend The Weeknd for support after her kidney transplant—a new furry friend is there for all the cuddles.

The 25-year-old singer stepped out in New York City Friday with a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel puppy. Selena wore a red hoodie and fringed black sweatpants. It marked one of her first public appearances since she revealed a day earlier that she had undergone a kidney transplant due to her lupus.

E! News had learned that the singer had her surgery a couple of months ago. She has been photographed out and about several times since then, including with The Weeknd, who she has been dating for several months.