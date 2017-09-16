Mandy Moore Wears Sparkling Dress and Flashes Engagement Ring at Pre-Emmys 2017 Parties

Mandy Moore's pre-Emmys 2017 look will dazzle you.

The 33-year-old This Is Us star sparkled all over at Entertainment Weekly and Gersh's bashes Saturday, a day before the ceremony. She wore a black sequined dress with a keyhole bolero and a thigh-high slit, while flashing, yes, her giant diamond engagement ring.

E! News recently learned that the actress' boyfriend, Dawes musician Taylor Goldsmith, proposed to her after two years of dating.

Moore had also flashed her engagement ring while out and about in Los Angeles earlier this week.

Mandy Moore, Emmy Party

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Mandy Moore, Emmy Party, Engagement Ring

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Mandy Moore, Pre-Emmys Party, Gersh

Michael Kovac / WireImage

"They're great together," Moore's co-star Justin Hartley told E! News' Will Marfuggi about Mandy and Goldsmith. "I spent enough time with them together, I guess, to know, like, it's one great, big smile, they're always happy and thrilled to be around each other. He's a lovely guy. She's a lovely woman and they're in love and it's wonderful. It's a great thing when you can be around people who have fallen in love and they want to celebrate it. It's fantastic.

Hartley is also engaged, to actress Chrishell Stause.

This will mark Moore's second marriage. She finalized her divorce from Ryan Adams in 2016. The pair tied the knot in 2009 and announced their split in 2015.

NBC's This Is Us was nominated for nine Emmys this year and already won one at the preliminary Creative Arts Emmys last weekend—Gerald McRaney won Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series For playing Dr. Nathan Katowski.

Moore and Hartley did not receive individual nods. The show is nominated for Outstanding Drama Series.

This Is Us returns for season two on September 26.

