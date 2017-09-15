Watch Thomas Rhett's Kids Surprise Dad on Stage in "Unforgettable" Concert Surprise

A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on Sep 15, 2017 at 7:55pm PDT

Thomas Rhett may have just put on another unforgettable show.

As the country singer continues to hit the road in support of his latest album Life Changes, fans at the York Fair were treated to a special surprise Friday night.

While performing his biggest hits including "Die a Happy Man" and "Craving," Thomas Rhett welcomed his wife Lauren Akins and their two kids up on stage.

"Love when the fam comes out," he wrote on Instagram with a video from the special moment.

The event marked the first time baby Ada James Akins graced dad's concert stage. As for the couple's older daughter Willa Gray Akins, she's an old pro at the concert scene while sporting her signature headphones.