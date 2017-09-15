Patrick Dempsey and Kate Walsh's Surprise Grey's Anatomy Reunion Is Just What the Doctor Ordered

And here you thought Dr. McDreamy would never see Dr. Addison again.

It's been nearly five years since Patrick Dempsey and Kate Walsh shared the small screen together in ABC's hit series Grey's Anatomy.

But in a brand-new ad campaign for Cigna, the TV doctors are coming together for an important cause.

Joined by Neil Patrick Harris (Dr. Doogie Howser) and Donald Faison (Scrubs' Dr. Turk), the Hollywood stars express the importance of preventative care and yearly check-ups with your (real) doctors.

"We're partnering with Cigna to remind you to go see a real doctor," Kate shared in the ad. Patrick added, "Go, know and take control of your life."