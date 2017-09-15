Patrick Dempsey and Kate Walsh's Surprise Grey's Anatomy Reunion Is Just What the Doctor Ordered

  • By
  • &

by Mike Vulpo |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Serena Williams, Alex Ohanian

Serena Williams' Newborn Daughter Flexes Her Baby ''Biceps'' in Precious Photo

Angelina Jolie

The Meaning Behind the Yellow Flower Angelina Jolie's Six Kids All Wore to the First They Killed My Father Premiere

Rosie O'Donnell's Ex-Wife Dies of Apparent Suicide

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

And here you thought Dr. McDreamy would never see Dr. Addison again.

It's been nearly five years since Patrick Dempsey and Kate Walsh shared the small screen together in ABC's hit series Grey's Anatomy.

But in a brand-new ad campaign for Cigna, the TV doctors are coming together for an important cause.

Joined by Neil Patrick Harris (Dr. Doogie Howser) and Donald Faison (Scrubs' Dr. Turk), the Hollywood stars express the importance of preventative care and yearly check-ups with your (real) doctors.

"We're partnering with Cigna to remind you to go see a real doctor," Kate shared in the ad. Patrick added, "Go, know and take control of your life."

Photos

TV Cast Reunions That Made Our Nostalgia-Loving Hearts Swell

TV Love Triangles, Patrick Dempsey, Kate Walsh, Ellen Pompeo

Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

So was it odd for Dr. McDreamy to run into his TV ex-wife? Not even in the slightest!

"Kate's fun and her comic timing is amazing," he shared with People. "We were always playful on set anyway, and then we would get serious, but this was fun just to be playful and to make each other laugh."

And while the video may provide some laughs for viewers at home, the Hollywood stars who participated know they are supporting a very important cause.

In fact, Patrick has proven to be passionate about the cause for quite some time as he opened up the Patrick Dempsey Center for Cancer Hope & Healing in 2008 for patients and families in need.

For those wondering when they can see Patrick and Kate on the small screen next, we have more good news to share.

The actor will appear in EPIX's 10-episode adaption of Joel Dicker's The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair. As for Kate, she is set to continue her role as Olivia Baker in season 2 of Netflix's 13 Reasons Why.  

TAGS/ Patrick Dempsey , Kate Walsh , Reunion , Entertainment , Grey's Anatomy , Apple News , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.