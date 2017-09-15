"Project 70" Plans for Prince Charles' Transition to King Revealed

Is "Project 70" real? Well according to reports, it's real and happening right now.

The term Project 70 refers to Prince Charles' transition to become king and increase his royal involvement by his 70th birthday in November 2018. U.K.'s The Times reports, "Royal sources said that the prince's staff were keen to 'accelerate' plans to increase his involvement in key royal events by the time he reaches 70 in November next year."

The report continues, "Prince Charles's team is thought to want him to be more involved in occasions such as the Royal Maundy service, when the monarch distributes alms to pensioners on the day before Good Friday, and in Commonwealth events."