Kylie Jenner Admits It's "Hard" to Be Her Best Friend in Life of Kylie Finale: "It's a Lot of Attention"

It's not always perfect in the Life of Kylie.
In Sunday's season finale, Jordyn Woods started to feel overwhelmed as she struggled to keep up with BFF Kylie Jenner's fast-paced lifestyle.
"I just feel bad saying no to doing things because we really only have each other in it," the model confessed to Kylie. "I don't want you out here doing stuff by yourself. That's not fun. It's just hard for me to find the balance in my life."
Jordyn continued to explain, "I don't want you to feel like I'm saying that you're dragging me to these places 'cause it's all me. Even being around you, I feel pressure, not even from you. I need to just be the best me I can be."
Later, Kylie admitted she understands it can be "hard" for Jordyn to be in that position as her best friend. "It's a lot of attention," she said. "Dealing with me and my family becomes a lot of positive but a lot of negative too."
Nevertheless, the besties still had a special connection and ultimately only wanted what was best for each other. So, they decided to get married!
"I care for her like I care for my girlfriend," Kylie said. "Jordyn is my ride or die, vice versa. We might not always be together, but we're always connected."
