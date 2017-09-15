Watch a First Look at WAGS L.A. Season 3: "There is Definitely a Hierarchy Within the WAGS!"

Game on!

The ladies of WAGS L.A. are back and ready to bring the drama. On Nov. 1 the world will welcome back Nicole Williams, Autumn Ajirotutu, Natalie Halcro, Barbie Blank, Sasha Gates, Olivia Pierson and newcomers Amber Nichole Miller, Dominique Penn and Michelle Quick for season 3 of the hit E! show.

Since we last saw these ladies a lot has changed. Nicole is planning her wedding to Larry English, Sasha is preparing to relocate her family for her husband's career and Autumn is busy trying to get back in the good graces of the other WAGS ladies. It's definitely going to be an interesting year for these women.