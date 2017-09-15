Lauren Conrad Shares Her 3 Must-Have Accessories for Fall

Our time has almost come to an end with fashion designer, lifestyle mogul and E!'s guest style editor Lauren Conrad. At the beginning of NYFW, the former reality star took us back to her first fashion week, alongside co-star Audrina Patridge. Fast-forward 10 years later, when the now-industry-pro shares her beauty essentials and what collections she's most excited for.
At the same time Lauren launched her third Kohl's LC Lauren Conrad Runway Collection, she shared what fall trends she's really into and how to wear them.
Now, at the tail end of our favorite week of the year, Lauren's wrapping up her duties with the fall accessories you need in your transitional wardrobe.
Keep scrolling for her picks, inspirations and a few additional options from E!'s full-time editors as well! Because, well, we appreciate you sticking around for the long haul.
"We did a couple velvet handbags that I really love—they are more structured with that kids lock."
Kohl's LC Lauren Conrad Runway Collection Dame Velvet Shoulder Bag, Was $89; Now $62.30
Rebecca Minkoff Velvet Chevron Quilted Small Love Crossbody, $195
"We also did some cute, round sunglasses that have kind of a subtle glitter injected, which is kind of fun."
Kohl's LC Lauren Conrad Runway Collection 52mm Myth Round Sunglasses, Was $30; Now $19.99
Miu Miu Combo Round Glitter Sunglasses, 64mm, $460
"But the one thing that I've been kind of looking for is a few good pairs of booties," said Lauren. "Booties are everywhere, and it's kind of a new version. For so long, it was that leather, Western-inspired bootie, and now, it's these white leather booties. It's in so many different heights. There's so much variation in booties."
You can match them with cropped trousers, like Gigi did here with Stuart Weitzman stompers.
Selena Gomez visits SONY Studios on Tuesday. The brunette singer is wearing white pants and a white tank top paired with booties and micro shades.
Opt for a blocked heel like Selena to create an all-white look.
There are even skinny-heel versions, as seen on Riri.
"I'll probably do something with a chunkier heel," said Lauren. "When I'm looking, I'll probably be looking more at fabrication—if it's a velvet or if it has some embellishment or if it has a bolder color—because people are having so much fun with them right now."
LC Lauren Conrad Granite Women's Velvet High Heels, Was $69.99; Now $49.99
Nanette by Rose Pearl Embellished Pearl Block-Heel Booties, $149
