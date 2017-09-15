Lauren Conrad Shares Her 3 Must-Have Accessories for Fall

  • By
  • &

by Diana Nguyen |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Branded: Fall Staples Based on Glasses

The Fall Wardrobe Staple You Should Buy Based on Your Eyeglasses Personality

ESC: Eva Mendes

Eva Mendes' Fashion & Beauty Tricks Are Pretty Darn Relatable

Eva Mendes Gives Fashion Advice for Busy Moms

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Fashion Week at E! Banner

Our time has almost come to an end with fashion designer, lifestyle mogul and E!'s guest style editor Lauren Conrad. At the beginning of NYFW, the former reality star took us back to her first fashion week, alongside co-star Audrina Patridge. Fast-forward 10 years later, when the now-industry-pro shares her beauty essentials and what collections she's most excited for. 

At the same time Lauren launched her third Kohl's LC Lauren Conrad Runway Collection, she shared what fall trends she's really into and how to wear them. 

Photos

Best Looks from NYFW Spring 2018

Now, at the tail end of our favorite week of the year, Lauren's wrapping up her duties with the fall accessories you need in your transitional wardrobe. 

Keep scrolling for her picks, inspirations and a few additional options from E!'s full-time editors as well! Because, well, we appreciate you sticking around for the long haul. 

ESC: Lauren Conrad

LC's Pick

"We did a couple velvet handbags that I really love—they are more structured with that kids lock."

Kohl's LC Lauren Conrad Runway Collection Dame Velvet Shoulder Bag, Was $89; Now $62.30

ESC: Lauren Conrad

Editor's Pick

Rebecca Minkoff Velvet Chevron Quilted Small Love Crossbody, $195

ESC: Lauren Conrad

LC's Pick

"We also did some cute, round sunglasses that have kind of a subtle glitter injected, which is kind of fun."

Kohl's LC Lauren Conrad Runway Collection 52mm Myth Round Sunglasses, Was $30; Now $19.99

Article continues below

ESC: Lauren Conrad

Editor's Pick

Miu Miu Combo Round Glitter Sunglasses, 64mm, $460

ESC: Gigi Hadid

Gotham/GC Images

Gigi Hadid

"But the one thing that I've been kind of looking for is a few good pairs of booties," said Lauren. "Booties are everywhere, and it's kind of a new version. For so long, it was that leather, Western-inspired bootie, and now, it's these white leather booties. It's in so many different heights. There's so much variation in booties."

 

You can match them with cropped trousers, like Gigi did here with Stuart Weitzman stompers. 

ESC: Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez visits SONY Studios on Tuesday. The brunette singer is wearing white pants and a white tank top paired with booties and micro shades.

Selena Gomez

Opt for a blocked heel like Selena to create an all-white look. 

Article continues below

ESC: Rihanna

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Rihanna

There are even skinny-heel versions, as seen on Riri. 

ESC: Lauren Conrad

LC's Pick

"I'll probably do something with a chunkier heel," said Lauren. "When I'm looking, I'll probably be looking more at fabrication—if it's a velvet or if it has some embellishment or if it has a bolder color—because people are having so much fun with them right now."

LC Lauren Conrad Granite Women's Velvet High Heels, Was $69.99; Now $49.99

ESC: Lauren Conrad

Editor's Pick

Miu Miu Embellished-Heel Suede Ankle Boots, $1,290

Article continues below

ESC: Lauren Conrad

Editor's Pick

Nanette by Rose Pearl Embellished Pearl Block-Heel Booties, $149

RELATED ARTICLE: Lauren Conrad Recalls Her First NYFW With Audrina Patridge

RELATED ARTICLE: Lauren Conrad: How to Wear Fall's Best Fashion Trends

TAGS/ Lauren Conrad , Fashion , Fashion Week , Top Stories , VG , Life/Style , Shopping
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.