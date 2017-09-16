Giuliana Rancic's Emmys Red Carpet Style Evolution

Mathew Imaging/WireImage
The red carpet is synonymous with Giuliana Rancic.
From the Oscars to the Grammys and every awards show in between, Giuliana is always there to catch up with all our favorite celebs—and she knows how to dress for the occasion.
We'd expect nothing less from the TV personality, who dissects celebrity outfits and style selections with her team on E!'s Fashion Police. After all, maintaining the legacy of comedian and couture connoisseur Joan Rivers is no small feat.
But how do Giuliana's own looks hold up?
With tomorrow's 69th Annual Emmy Awards on the mind (and high expectations for an even higher-fashion red carpet), we're looking back at Giuliana's gowns of Emmys past.
We've certainly seen a style evolution since the celebrity host became a red carpet staple over ten years ago. While she began covering the Emmys in more timid ensembles—wearing simpler, black gowns and minimal accessories—Giuliana eventually broke out of her style shell, rocking red-hot gowns on several different occasions and even having her own Angelina-Jolie-at-the-Oscars moment.
Most recently, the Fashion Police co-host has been gravitating towards neutrals, showing up two years straight in dazzling blush gowns. Not that she didn't stand out—while one dress had a cape and feathers, the other sparkled from head to toe. And judging by her Emmys fashion history, while her hair has changed from long locks to pin-straight bobs, Giuliana's obvious preference for gowns with a mermaid silhouette has remained consistent.
Check out all of Giuliana's Emmys looks over the years!
Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage
Giuliana's blush-colored Georges Chakra Couture dress included beads, feathers and a cape. That's a lot of glam.
John Shearer/WireImage
This elegant, long-sleeve embellished gown was complemented by a sleek, pin-straight hairstyle.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The Fashion Police cohost rocked a brand-new blonde 'do and a red-hot mermaid-style gown.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
It's all in the details: for this look, the TV host wore a Tadashi Shoji number with an intricate, hand-beaded bodice and some serious Le Vian bling.
Jason Merritt/WireImage
Giuliana pulled an Angelina Jolie in this stunning black gown with a sexy, thigh-high slit.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The star was red hot in a strapless Roberto Cavalli number.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
While Giuliana was there to host the event, this silver, halter-top gown was a showstopper. And she went foundation-free!
Jeff Vespa/WireImage
The TV darling's white chiffon halter gown had pearl-embellished detailing around the neck that elevated the look from nice to knockout.
Mathew Imaging/WireImage
Giuliana's red strapless gown was simply elegant, and she added a touch of sparkle with a statement necklace.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Dip it low: the plunging neckline on this chic black dress made a major statement.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
This black halter gown with an embroidered skirt is everything a cool teen needs for alternative prom inspo.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
The young star was pretty in purple, wearing a simple look in the early years of her red carpet coverage.
