7-Time Winner Allison Janney Shares the Drama Involved in Finding the Perfect Dress to Wear on Emmys Night

It doesn't matter how many Emmy ceremonies you attend or how many Emmys you win—finding the right dress is always a process.
Allison Janney spilled the details on the drama that went into finding her dress for the 2017 Emmys on Thursday at the Hollywood Reporter & SAG-AFTRA's Emmy Nominee Night.
"One dress didn't work—the one I wanted to wear," the Mom star, who's in the running to win her eighth Emmy on Sunday, told E! News' Will Marfuggi. "And then my stylist said, 'Well, I do have this dress.' I was like, 'Oh, my God!'"
With a crisis averted thanks to her stylist Linda Medvene, Allison says she is "happy" and that the dress is fantastic.
As for accessories, she has to wait until Saturday to preview the jewels. Not to worry though, because the actress already knows "it is going to be spectacular."
Rich Fury/Getty Images for THR
The star is obviously no stranger to preparing for TV's biggest night, as in addition to her seven wins she's been nominated a total of 13 times for The West Wing, Masters of Sex and Mom. Should she win yet again, she will place No. 8 along with her other awards in the office of her Studio City home, where, she says, "They are proudly displayed on a shelf."
For this year's Emmys, in which Janney is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Mom instead of Supporting for the first time, the nominee is planning on writing an acceptance speech for a change—something she usually wouldn't do as she thinks it is bad luck.
Robert Voets/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.
Janney marveled about being in the same category with fellow actresses like Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Ellie Kemper and Tracey Ellis Ross, saying, "This is an interesting category I am in—like an unbelievable category—I cannot believe all the women that are in it. It's just ridiculous."
While she isn't too optimistic about winning, she said, "I think I will just have an idea, 'cause I think I would be surprised if this one came."
When asked if she will be walking the red carpet with her Mom daughter Anna Faris, she said that she promised to take her nephew to his first Emmys, so he'll be her date for the evening. That being said, Janney did say she is really excited because she Faris "are going to walk out on that stage together as a power couple" as presenters.
Janney previously told E! News that Faris, who on Aug. 6 announced her separation from husband Chris Pratt after seven years of marriage, is doing well and was all-business on the set of their show.
When asked how Anna is adjusting, Janney said, "She just is a trooper. She comes to work with a smile on her face. She's a professional. I love her to death."