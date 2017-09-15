7-Time Winner Allison Janney Shares the Drama Involved in Finding the Perfect Dress to Wear on Emmys Night

It doesn't matter how many Emmy ceremonies you attend or how many Emmys you win—finding the right dress is always a process.

Allison Janney spilled the details on the drama that went into finding her dress for the 2017 Emmys on Thursday at the Hollywood Reporter & SAG-AFTRA's Emmy Nominee Night.

"One dress didn't work—the one I wanted to wear," the Mom star, who's in the running to win her eighth Emmy on Sunday, told E! News' Will Marfuggi. "And then my stylist said, 'Well, I do have this dress.' I was like, 'Oh, my God!'"

With a crisis averted thanks to her stylist Linda Medvene, Allison says she is "happy" and that the dress is fantastic.

As for accessories, she has to wait until Saturday to preview the jewels. Not to worry though, because the actress already knows "it is going to be spectacular."